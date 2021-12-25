Liberty Bowl: Three Texas Tech Players to Watch vs Mississippi State

Mississippi State (7-5) will face off against Texas Tech (6-6) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.

Don't let the record fool you: the Red Raiders have some extremely talented players on both sides of the field. They had quality wins against Houston and Iowa State and played highly-ranked teams such as Baylor closely. Although Mississippi State has been tabbed as the favorites to win the matchup, anything can happen. With the history surrounding MSU head coach Mike Leach and the Texas Tech program, both teams will certainly want to prove themselves.

Here are three of the top Red Raiders that Mississippi State will need to keep an eye on in order to come out on top.

1. LB Colin Schooler

Linebacker Colin Schooler has been the standout on a defense that ranks 91st overall in the country. The senior leads the team with 97 total tackles-- 17 more than the next-closest defender-- and has also accounted for 5.5 tackles-for-losses, 10 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles. Schooler was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team at the end of the regular season in recognition of how well he led his defense. The Bulldogs will need to keep an eye out for this hard-to-stop defender.

2. RB Tahj Brooks

Despite missing four games with a leg injury, true sophomore running back Tahj Brooks was the leading rusher for the Red Raiders. He had 71 attempts for 461 yards and added six touchdowns. Brooks' averages of 6.5 yards per rush and 57.63 yards per game showed that even the best defenses struggled to stop him. The rising star will have a lot to prove against a strong SEC team. The Red Raiders are not a strong passing team, so MSU's defense will need to primarily focus on stopping Brooks and the team's other running backs.

3. PK Jonathan Garibay

Place kickers rarely get the recognition they deserve, but Jonathan Garibay is an exception. The senior was recognized on the All-Big 12 First Team for being the best kicker in the conference. Garibay has made 13 of 14 field goal attempts this season, with his lone miss coming from more than 50 yards away. His career-long this season was a monstrous 62-yard field goal as time expired to claim the 41-38 victory over Iowa State and make his team bowl eligible for the first time since 2017. It's no secret that Mississippi State struggles immensely on special teams, so the Bulldogs will need to avoid getting into a kicking duel with Garibay and the Red Raiders.