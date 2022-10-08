Skip to main content

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Arkansas

Keep up with all of the big plays as the Dogs and Hogs face off in Starkville.

No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to improve its conference record as it takes on Arkansas (3-2, 0-2) on Saturday morning in Davis Wade Stadium.

The Bulldogs soundly defeated Texas A&M by a score of 42-24 last weekend, and that was enough to boost them into the AP Top 25. The Razorbacks were dominated by Alabama but look to get back on track and pick up their first conference win of the season.

