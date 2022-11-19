Skip to main content

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. East Tennessee State

Keep up here as the Bulldogs and Buccaneers face off.

Mississippi State (6-4, 3-4) will host FCS opponent East Tennessee State (3-7, 1-7) for Senior Day on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 45-19 loss against Georgia and will face Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. The Buccaneers have not won since their Oct. 8 throttling of VMI.

Keep up here as the two teams face off in an early matchup. 

Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest updates!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_19050416
Football

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Sets SEC and FBS Record for Career Pick-Sixes

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19369171
Football

Mississippi State vs. ETSU: Final Thoughts, Score Prediction

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18986310
Football

Watch: Mississippi State Football Shares Heartwarming Video Ahead of Senior Day

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19259872
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Defeats South Dakota, Improves to 4-0

By Colin James
USATSI_13549080
Football

Bulldogs Reveal Uniforms Ahead of Meeting With ETSU

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19422190
Football

Mississippi State vs. ETSU: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19198309
Football

Three Players to Watch as Mississippi State Football Takes on East Tennessee State

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_12155140
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Legend Buck Showalter Named NL Manager of the Year

By Elizabeth Keen