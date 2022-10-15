Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Kentucky, 2022
Stay up-to-date as the Bulldogs and Wildcats face off on Saturday night.
No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will battle No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday night in Lexington.
The Bulldogs will be looking for their third-consecutive conference win after big victories against Texas A&M and Arkansas. After a crushing loss against South Carolina last weekend, the Wildcats will look to right the ship with the return of signal-caller Will Levis.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT in Lexington.
Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest updates!
Scroll to Continue
Read More
First Quarter