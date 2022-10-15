Skip to main content

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Kentucky, 2022

Stay up-to-date as the Bulldogs and Wildcats face off on Saturday night.

No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will battle No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday night in Lexington. 

The Bulldogs will be looking for their third-consecutive conference win after big victories against Texas A&M and Arkansas. After a crushing loss against South Carolina last weekend, the Wildcats will look to right the ship with the return of signal-caller Will Levis.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT in Lexington. 

Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest updates!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

First Quarter

USATSI_17061644
Football

Three Storylines to Follow As Mississippi State Football Faces Kentucky on Saturday

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17061638 (1)
Football

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Looking Into the All-Time Series

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_13549080
Football

Watch: Mississippi State Assistant Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup With Kentucky Wildcats

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18717206
Football

Mississippi State Bulldogs Reveal Uniforms Ahead of Saturday Matchup Against Kentucky

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19156873
Football

Kentucky HC Gives Update on Injury Status of QB Will Levis Ahead of Matchup With Mississippi State

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19198309
Football

Mississippi State Football: Three Players to Watch as the Bulldogs Face Kentucky

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17063922
Football

How to Watch: Mississippi State Football Faces Kentucky

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19107195
Football

Put Your False Narratives to Bed, Mike Leach is Doing What Everyone Said He Couldn't at Mississippi State

By Crissy Froyd