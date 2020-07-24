Mississippi junior colleges planning to play football after all

A few weeks ago, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced it was moving most fall competition to the spring, however on Friday, the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges voted to move forward with a fall season in the Magnolia State.

According to multiple reports, the MACC's presidents voted on Friday to delay the start of the 2020 season to October 1. The league is planning to play a six-game, division-contests-only regular season that will conclude with a playoff.

With the move, it appears a pair of current Mississippi State commitments will indeed get the opportunity to play football this fall. Cornerback Cortez Eatmon and linebacker Navonteque Strong are both members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College roster. Both have previously given verbal pledges that they'll head to MSU as part of the signing class of 2021. It once appeared they might do so with no chance to play football this fall because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that looks to no longer be the case given Friday's news.

The MACC delayed start is in line with what Mississippi's public high schools are planning. The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) previously decided it will hold a fall football season, but will delay the start by two weeks.

Meanwhile, no final decisions have been made regarding the 2020 Southeastern Conference college football schedule. Multiple conferences have already adjusted plans, with some shifting to league-only schedules and others planning for spring seasons. However the SEC hasn't made a call yet. Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has said he's looking to make a decision on SEC plans before this month is through.