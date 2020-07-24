Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Mississippi junior colleges planning to play football after all

Joel Coleman

A few weeks ago, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced it was moving most fall competition to the spring, however on Friday, the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges voted to move forward with a fall season in the Magnolia State.

According to multiple reports, the MACC's presidents voted on Friday to delay the start of the 2020 season to October 1. The league is planning to play a six-game, division-contests-only regular season that will conclude with a playoff.

With the move, it appears a pair of current Mississippi State commitments will indeed get the opportunity to play football this fall. Cornerback Cortez Eatmon and linebacker Navonteque Strong are both members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College roster. Both have previously given verbal pledges that they'll head to MSU as part of the signing class of 2021. It once appeared they might do so with no chance to play football this fall because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that looks to no longer be the case given Friday's news.

The MACC delayed start is in line with what Mississippi's public high schools are planning. The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) previously decided it will hold a fall football season, but will delay the start by two weeks.

Meanwhile, no final decisions have been made regarding the 2020 Southeastern Conference college football schedule. Multiple conferences have already adjusted plans, with some shifting to league-only schedules and others planning for spring seasons. However the SEC hasn't made a call yet. Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has said he's looking to make a decision on SEC plans before this month is through.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T&L Friday: Classic edition – Mississippi State returns to the College World Series

A rewind to the night State beat Stanford after one of the most memorable innings in MSU history.

Joel Coleman

Football notes: Kobe Jones lands on watch list, former Bulldogs get good news for 2020 and more

A quick look around the Thursday football landscape.

Joel Coleman

Play ball: Here are the former Diamond Dogs on MLB Opening Day active rosters

Eight former Mississippi State baseball players are on active rosters as the MLB season starts.

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Can MSU hang with LSU in 2020?

Examining this year's battle between the Bulldogs and Tigers.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State men's hoops to battle Clemson

Game will open the Cancun Challenge.

Joel Coleman

Cohen confident football will be played this year

Mississippi State Bulldogs athletic director John Cohen is unsure of time frame, but believes football season will happen

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football's Kylin Hill believes he's set to shine in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense

Hill led the SEC in rushing yardage in the regular season last year and is expected to be relied on more in the passing game now.

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: The Rumblings rumble again

It's another anything-goes edition of the T&L Rumblings.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football's Kylin Hill gets key to hometown

Hill was recognized in Columbus, Mississippi.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State basketball's Zimmerman promoted

Former Bulldog player has been graduate assistant the last two seasons.

Joel Coleman