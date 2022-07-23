Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott is among the most polarizing passers heading into his sixth season with the Dallas Cowboys, and there are plenty of opinions circulating as to whether he's overrated or underrated.

That conversation picked up even more when the Madden 23 quarterback ratings were released earlier this week. Prescott graded out among the Top NFL quarterbacks, coming in at No. 6 on the list with an overall rating of 89.

That put him directly ahead of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (88) and just behind Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow (90).

This is an upgrade from Prescott's rating in Madden 22, which stood at an 87 that placed him at No. 8 among NFL quarterbacks. The quarterbacks above him in that release were Josh Allen (88 overall), Deshaun Watson (90 overall), Lamar Jackson (90 overall), Russell Wilson (94 overall), Aaron Rodgers (96 overall), Tom Brady (97 overall), and Patrick Mahomes (99 overall).

Madden 23 NFL QB Ratings:

1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (97)

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (96)

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (95)

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (92)

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (90)

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (89)

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (88)

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (87)

T-8. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (87)

9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (85)

10. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (84)

T-10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (84)

11. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (83)

T-11. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (83)

12. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts (81)

There was no shortage of opinions circulating around social media upon the release of these ratings, with some believing Prescott got the credit he deserved in this, while others believed quarterbacks like Herbert, Stafford, Murray, Wilson and more should have had the jump on Prescott.

While it's easy to understand that there's controversy any time these types of numbers are released, it's also important to remember Prescott has found himself in NFL MVP talks on more than one occasion and was runner-up for NFL Comeback Player of the Year this past season.

It will be interesting to see where Prescott stands in the court of public opinion when the 2022 NFL season gets underway this fall.