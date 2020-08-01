Defensive end Tre'von Marshall commits to Mississippi State

Only about a week and a half after Tre'von Marshall reported he'd received an offer from Mississippi State, he has decided to take the Bulldogs up on it.

Marshall took to Twitter on Friday night to announce he has committed to MSU. The defensive end from Community Christian School in Stockbridge, Georgia, becomes the 13th commit in State's class of 2021.

Marshall picked Mississippi State over several other reported offers, including opportunities from Tulane, Southern Miss and Georgia State. He becomes the first defensive lineman to join the 2021 class.

Marshall is coming off of a productive junior season of high school. He tallied 51 tackles with 11.5 of those for loss. He also had five sacks.

Despite that, Marshall is perhaps currently a bit under the radar. He doesn't yet have a prospect rating from 247Sports or Rivals. However he is now in the boat with the Bulldogs.

It has been a productive few days on the recruiting front for MSU. State also picked up a pledge from four-star wide receiver Malik Nabers earlier this week.

As of now, the Bulldogs stand with the nation's 42nd-ranked class and the Southeastern Conference's 11th-best according to 247Sports. Rivals rates MSU as the country's 48th-best class and 12th-best in the SEC.