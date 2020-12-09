Mississippi State commit Tre'von Marshall announces he has shut down his recruiting process

The early signing period is still a week away, but it certainly appears as if Mississippi State's class of 2021 is getting solidified more and more by the day.

After a trio of Bulldog verbal commitments announced on Tuesday that they were shutting down their recruiting process with eyes only on MSU, defensive lineman Tre'Von Marshall followed suit on Wednesday. Marshall took to social media to post a graphic announcing his recruitment process was closed.

Marshall's announcement came only about 24 hours after defensive back M.J. Daniels, along with wide receivers Theodore Knox and Malik Nabers had done the same thing. It appears all four of those players will ink with the Bulldogs on Wednesday, December 16.

As for Marshall, he has been committed to Mississippi State since back in July. The three-star athlete out of Locust Grove High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, picked the Bulldogs over offers from Georgia State, Southern Miss and Tulane. And after Wednesday's announcement, it seems apparent that Marshall is standing firm with his decision.

Assuming Marshall indeed puts pen to paper with MSU, he is joining a class that is currently rated as the country's 31st-best per 247Sports. Rivals has State's group ranked at No. 28 in the country at the moment. However there will almost assuredly be some movement in those rankings over the upcoming days.

