Skip to main content

Martin Emerson Jr. Continues to Impress in Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Former Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. has made a name for himself in training camp for the Cleveland Browns.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. has impressed in his first-ever NFL Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland has seemingly been the perfect fit for Emerson since he was selected by the franchise in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Mississippi State star has not been afraid to step up in circumstances that have been difficult for the Browns as a whole. Emerson has had the opportunity to see more practice time due to an injury to All-Pro defender Denzel Ward, greatly improving his chances of seeing playing time in the regular season and proving that the team can rely on him to make waves in the NFL. 

Emerson has proven himself an aggressive cornerback that isn't afraid to back down to veteran teammates. The playmaker recently went viral on social media after a video of him deflecting a deep pass was posted to the Browns' official Twitter account. He raced across the playing field and swatted away a long throw from quarterback Deshaun Watson to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. 

Much of Emerson's success has come due to his size. The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder with arms that measure nearly three feet in length is among the largest defensive backs in the country. Speaking with media members after a day of training camp, Emerson explained that his build has been a huge part of his success in the early days of his professional career. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I feel like my size, it plays a big role,” Emerson said. “My style of play, obviously I’m a bigger corner so I play physical. Be more patient, I can use my length to get hands on guys. And receivers, they don’t like to get touched.”

Emerson could see lots of playing time as a rookie, but he and the Browns will certainly have to work hard against some tough AFC North foes, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. Given the success that the MSU product has had in training camp, it's safe to say that he will hold his own against some of the best receivers in the NFL once the season officially begins. 

USATSI_17413662
Football

NFL Football: Dallas Cowboys' Betting Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII This Season

By Dylan FlippoAug 6, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
USATSI_16780426
Football

Mississippi State Football: Wide Receiving Corps Preview Ahead of 2022 Season

By Dylan FlippoAug 6, 2022 3:50 PM EDT
USATSI_16749370
Football

Class of 2023 Wide Receiver Justin Brown Announces Commitment to Mississippi State

By Elizabeth KeenAug 5, 2022 4:11 PM EDT
USATSI_17157308 (1)
Football

Mississippi State RB Commitment Seth Davis Talks Recruitment and Goals for Senior Season

By Dylan FlippoAug 4, 2022 3:18 PM EDT
USATSI_15385165 (2)
Football

Everything to Know About Mississippi State Football's New Starkville NIL Club

By Elizabeth KeenAug 3, 2022 8:03 PM EDT
USATSI_13724923
Baseball

Former Mississippi State Triple Crown Winner Brent Rooker Traded to Kansas City Royals in MLB

By Elizabeth KeenAug 2, 2022 10:10 PM EDT
USATSI_17164726
Football

Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys Favored to Win NFC East in 2022

By Dylan FlippoAug 2, 2022 5:07 PM EDT
20210326_BB_vs_Arkansas_CS_1778 (1)
Baseball

Mississippi State Right-Handed Pitcher KC Hunt Turns Down MLB Selection to Return to Dudy Noble Field

By Elizabeth KeenAug 2, 2022 5:30 AM EDT