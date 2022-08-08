Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. has impressed in his first-ever NFL Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland has seemingly been the perfect fit for Emerson since he was selected by the franchise in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Mississippi State star has not been afraid to step up in circumstances that have been difficult for the Browns as a whole. Emerson has had the opportunity to see more practice time due to an injury to All-Pro defender Denzel Ward, greatly improving his chances of seeing playing time in the regular season and proving that the team can rely on him to make waves in the NFL.

Emerson has proven himself an aggressive cornerback that isn't afraid to back down to veteran teammates. The playmaker recently went viral on social media after a video of him deflecting a deep pass was posted to the Browns' official Twitter account. He raced across the playing field and swatted away a long throw from quarterback Deshaun Watson to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Much of Emerson's success has come due to his size. The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder with arms that measure nearly three feet in length is among the largest defensive backs in the country. Speaking with media members after a day of training camp, Emerson explained that his build has been a huge part of his success in the early days of his professional career.

“I feel like my size, it plays a big role,” Emerson said. “My style of play, obviously I’m a bigger corner so I play physical. Be more patient, I can use my length to get hands on guys. And receivers, they don’t like to get touched.”

Emerson could see lots of playing time as a rookie, but he and the Browns will certainly have to work hard against some tough AFC North foes, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. Given the success that the MSU product has had in training camp, it's safe to say that he will hold his own against some of the best receivers in the NFL once the season officially begins.