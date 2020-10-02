SEC sends memo to football programs reemphasizing importance of masks

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said on Monday that he had trouble remembering to wear his face covering on the sidelines during his team's game last weekend. The leader of the Bulldogs – along with other Southeastern Conference personnel – have now been encouraged to do a better job.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey sent a memo directed to athletic directors and head football coaches this week reemphasizing the importance of using face coverings, masks and neck gaiters. The memo was first reported by Alan Blinder of the New York Times, who earlier this week brought up the topic of face coverings in Leach's weekly press conference after Leach was frequently seen on the sidelines at LSU not wearing a covering.

"I was just curious what your thinking was," Blinder said in the back-and-forth interaction. "If it was some kind of statement or happenstance."

"I try to do my best with it," Leach replied. "But once you're six feet apart, I can't help but wonder if some of this is a homage to politicians."

If you missed it, you can see the entire interaction between Leach and Blinder from Monday in the video above. Then two days later, Leach and his fellow SEC coaches received their reminder.

The memo thanked those that last weekend adhered to the the requirements established by the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force. It went on to reenforce the protective measures head coaches, assistant coaches, support staff and student athletes are expected to follow moving forward. If those rules aren't followed, Sankey said in the letter that that the league "will take additional action, if necessary, to ensure adherence to the approved Task Force requirements as we all work to maintain a healthy environment for everyone around our games." No specific potential punishments were outlined.

Now, we'll see if Leach and everyone else around the league adheres to the SEC's rules more in week two of action.

"With a little practice, who knows, it may be better this week," Leach said on Monday.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.