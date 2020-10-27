SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Two Bulldog football players enter the transfer portal

Joel Coleman

Two more Mississippi State football players have entered the transfer portal.

Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner confirmed on Tuesday that both quarterback Jalen Mayden and offensive lineman Nick Pendley have entered the portal and will look to continue their football careers away from MSU. The two guys join quarterback/wide receiver Garrett Shrader, who entered the portal last week. The Mayden news was first reported by 247Sports, while Pendley's decision was first noted by AL.com.

It's likely no big shock that Mayden would consider playing elsewhere. The redshirt sophomore has seen action in only three games in his career as a Bulldog and hasn't played since 2018 when he completed just one pass for nine yards. This year, he has been third on the depth chart behind graduate transfer K.J. Costello and true freshman Will Rogers. Now, given Mayden's decision to explore his options, Costello and Rogers stand as the only two scholarship quarterbacks left on the MSU roster ahead of the Bulldogs' game at Alabama this Saturday.

Meanwhile Pendley played in two games last season as a true freshman and has participated in all four games this year as a redshirt freshman. However now the Georgia native looks to move on somewhere else where he could perhaps have a greater impact.

