WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach gives an update on QBs and more in weekly press conference ahead of Alabama game

With a tremendous road test at Alabama only six days away, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach took to the podium on Monday for his weekly press conference. In it, Leach is asked about running back Kylin Hill's status, the latest on MSU's quarterback situation and much, much more. Watch above for full video.

