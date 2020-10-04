WATCH: Mike Leach discusses Mississippi State's upset loss at the hands of Arkansas

A week after pulling off a shocking upset, Mississippi State was the victim of one on Saturday night as Arkansas upended the No. 16 Bulldogs 21-14 in the home debut of first-year MSU head coach Mike Leach. Afterwards, Leach met with reporters to discuss what was a frustrating night for the Bulldogs. Watch above for the full postgame press conference with State's head man.

