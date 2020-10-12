Everything Mike Leach said on Monday about Mississippi State's situation at quarterback

It was just over two weeks ago that K.J. Costello was Mississippi State's starting quarterback, setting a Southeastern record for passing yardage in a game and leading the Bulldogs to an upset victory over the defending national champions. Only 15 days later, Costello's starting job is now in question.

On the heels of two uninspiring offensive performances, MSU head coach Mike Leach is now in wait-and-see mode when it comes to selecting a starting quarterback for the Bulldogs' Saturday game against Texas A & M. It could be Costello, or the job could get handed over to true freshman Will Rogers, who saw his first-ever collegiate action last Saturday.

Leach, at his weekly press conference on Monday, was asked about both Costello and Rogers, as well as third-string signal caller Jalen Mayden and quarterback-turned-receiver Garrett Shrader. Here is everything Leach had to say about the candidates to play behind center for the Bulldogs and what he's looking for from the quarterback position.

Leach on the starting QB job for this Saturday's game: "We'll see. We're going to have competition at nearly every position out there because we need to get the most cohesive group. Just as far as being purely competitive out there at every position I think that's what we need to do. I think we need to take care of the football better for sure...As I said in the last press conference, I don't think we're protecting well, I don't think we're seeing the field very well and I don't think we're catching very well or running routes very well. And we have the ability to do it because we've seen them do it. In some cases, maybe some of the young guys have stage fright. Some cases, we just need to learn how to work harder and develop the experience that allows us to do that."

On what Costello needs to fix if he does start on Saturday: "I want him to see the field better and take care of the football. (Seeing) the field better, quicker and efficiently and take care of the football, I think, is key."

On teaching Costello's eyes to be in the right spot and if it's something you teach or has to come naturally: "I think it's both. I think it's something you teach and I have to do a better job of that and then I think he has to get them there. Just develop and force the habit of putting them there. But I think we need to keep reinforcing and coaching it."

On if Costello's trouble is just him needing to take what's in front of him: "I think that's a huge part and I think also being quicker to decide where things go. But it's not just K.J. Everybody's efforts feed off on the other. If we protect him better, that's easier for him to do. If we're running routes extremely quickly, affecting the coverage, that makes things easier to do. We have to be faster at finishing routes, more determined to finish routes. And do it with precision. On a typical play, we'll go out there and three guys will do it and two won't. Well if those two don't affect the coverage in the fashion it needs to be affected, there's problems for the other three.

On if the door is closed on Garrett Shrader possibly moving back to quarterback: "Well if you keep shuffling the deck, you're not really going to get anywhere. We'll see what unfolds, but K.J. and Will will battle it out this week, so we'll see."

On how Will Rogers performed at Kentucky: "I thought pretty good. It was a brutally tough situation when you talk about the first college passes he's thrown. So under the circumstances, I thought it was a start."

On where Jalen Mayden fits in: "He does some good things. We're working on consistency. He's getting better as we speak. I do have him behind K.J. and Will though.

