MSU football gets commitment from safety Wesley Miller

Mississippi State has added another piece to its future secondary.

The Bulldogs picked up a commitment from safety Wesley Miller on Sunday. The Heritage Academy (Columbus, Mississippi) defensive back becomes the seventh verbal pledge in MSU's Class of 2022.

Miller is rated as a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and Rivals. He chose Mississippi State over a host of other offers, including opportunities at Ole Miss, Florida State, Michigan State, Miami and Tennessee.

Miller is now the third defensive back so far in State's 2022 class. The others include safety Kylon Griffin and cornerback Jaterrious Elam. The other four commitments up to this point are Jacarius Clayton (offensive lineman), Khalid Moore (linebacker), Dakota Jordan (athlete) and Jackson Cannon (offensive lineman).

Following the commitment of Miller, Mississippi State now currently has the nation's No. 20 recruiting class per both 247Sports and Rivals. MSU's class is currently ranked sixth in the SEC according to Rivals, behind Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Alabama. 247Sports has MSU's class seventh in the SEC behind the aforementioned teams as well as Missouri.

However it bears noting that it is still extremely early in the recruiting process and all rankings will certainly fluctuate over the coming months. It also is worth remembering that verbal commitments can't make their pledges official until the December signing period, at the earliest.

