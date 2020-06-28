Q&A Part 2: MSU O-line coach Mason Miller discusses who'll play center, Scott Lashley, Mike Leach and more

Mississippi State offensive line coach Mason Miller talked with Cowbell Corner and provided his insight on multiple topics. What follows is the second half of the chat. FOR PART 1, CLICK HERE. Note that the interview has been slightly edited in spots for clarity.

Cowbell Corner: It does seem like you’ve gotten to kind of know your guys through all the crazy circumstances, but given what all has gone on the last few weeks and no spring practice and such, do you feel like you’re still just a step or two behind anyway?

Miller: You always think it’s a step or two behind, but you have to find different avenues (to get to know your guys). You have to be creative and you have to build relationships. They have to know how you feel about certain things as far as technique and this, that and the other and being accountable for meetings. Some of that has been a challenge, but as a coach, you just have to figure out how to evolve with it.

Cowbell Corner: One of the biggest losses for Mississippi State coming into this year is probably not having the leadership of Darryl Williams at center anymore. That’s one of those spots of course you’ll have to figure out. Center is of course always important, but how big of a deal is that position for this style of offense?

Miller: You have to be pretty sharp and you have to be committed to learning. You’re in charge. End of discussion. James Jackson and Cole Smith and Matt Stanic, even though he’s a walk-on guy, is really trying to help cultivate that room. (Stanic is) another guy, going back to (Eiland) and (Parker), he’s going into his senior year and he’s played for a couple of coaches. So yeah, you never know. And there may be somebody that emerges later. Again, some of this stuff we don’t know.

Cowbell Corner: Is LaQuinston Sharp in that conversation at center?

Miller: Yeah, maybe. Gosh, he played so well at guard last year. He’s another guy that had a really good year. Again, I don’t know what I don’t know about that, but I do know he had a really good year at guard.

Cowbell Corner: Scott Lashley comes in from Alabama of course. Any early thoughts on him and where he might ultimately end up?

Miller: You never know. Again, we’re going to put the best five on the field. He’s a big and athletic guy that during the break kind of took it upon himself to get things going. He’s another guy looking for things in his senior year. Again, we’ll put the best five on the field and we’re going to play with them.

Cowbell Corner: It has been a common question that has been asked, but what’s it like to work for Mike Leach?

Miller: You know I played for him in college, so I’ve known him since I was 18 years old. He’s the same person. He’s very focused when it comes to football time. When it’s not football time (not as much). I think that’s what helps him be so focused and intense when it’s football time. As far as working for him, with all the head coaches out there and obviously there are some great ones here in this conference, but looking at that top seven (career wins list) you kind of wonder whose coaching tree has been the most successful. What I mean by that is guys that have gone on that worked for that person and been successful. I think one of the reasons that he has such a successful coaching tree with the Lincoln Riley and the Seth Littrells and the Sonny Dykes and the Dana Holgorsens and I could go on and on and on, has to do with the fact that he lets you be in charge of your own position. I know a lot of people say that, but he truly expects you to be in charge of your own position and I think one of the things you don’t want to do, with the respect he gives you, you want to make sure your position is not bringing down the team. You want to be putting your best forward to be the best team we can be. I really think that’s how you grow into a great assistant coach and into a coordinator and into a head coach. I think that’s a direct reflection on how the head coach trusts his coaches to do their job.

Cowbell Corner: So seeing how long you go back with Leach, any good stories?

Miller: No, not really. He had the corner office (when I played for him) at Valdosta State. We’d walk by because sometimes it was easier to cut through the football building to get to one of the academic buildings. You’d cut through and he’d always be like, ‘Where you going?’ You’d say, ‘History class.’ And he’d always ask you like a litany of questions about what kind of history and what years did it range from and you’d be like, ‘I’ve got to go. I’m going to be late.’ He was genuinely curious. I think that’s one of the big things about him. He’s a big why guy. He’s always looking for the bottom line and defining the reason why things are which I think is pretty interesting at times.