Watch: Mississippi State DL Nathan Pickering, CB Emmanuel Forbes Meet With Media

Mississippi State defensive lineman Nathan Pickering and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes met with the media Tuesday to discuss spring practice.

Mississippi State football wrapped up its sixth day of spring practice on Tuesday as the Bulldogs continue to knock off some of the rust and pinpoint areas of need for improvement with still months to go ahead of the regular season.

There have been a lot of positives early on in the spring as well, as multiple players have shown they've already made strides since the end of 2021.

Bulldogs defensive lineman Nathan Pickering and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes were among those who met with the media this week to discuss what they've seen of both themselves and the players around them.

Watch below to hear everything Forbes and Pickering had to say Tuesday afternoon:

