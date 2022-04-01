Skip to main content

Watch: Mississippi State Assistant Coaches Talk Spring Practice

Four Mississippi State football assistant coaches met with the media after Thursday's spring practice.

Spring practice is in full swing for Mississippi State football as the Bulldogs had their first day in pads Tuesday.

It's obviously still very early with a long way to go until the much-anticipated 2022 season arrives, but Mississippi State is beginning to get a look a where more work still needs to be done and who is beginning to stand out.

"We’ve been pretty fortunate at our position to have some veteran guys," new Mississippi State inside receivers coach Drew Hollingshead said. "You come to expect what they’ve got every single day. For us, it’s just getting better at the details. We don’t do a ton on offense, but we try to be as competitive as we can and get as good at those details every single day. I’ve been really proud how they have worked through four days, and we’re just trying to take it step by step, day by day."

Watch below to hear everything Hollingshead, associate head coach Tony Hughes, outside receivers coach/passing game coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr. and defensive line coach Jeff Phelps had to say on Thursday.

