Mississippi State Heads Into Open Date, 'Not Much New to Report' On Alabama

Mississippi State has an open date this weekend, but will face Alabama on Oct. 16.

Mississippi State football gets a bit of a break this week after a 26-22 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on the road in College Station.

Up next, the Bulldogs face a formidable opponent in an undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was asked about the matchup his team will play on Oct. 16 on this weeks' SEC teleconference call.

“They’re like they always are,” Leach said of Alabama. “They’re talented and aggressive. Not much new to report on those guys.”

That about sums up what the Tide are -- a tough team to beat that recruits like none other in the country and hardly ever loses a game. The last game Alabama lost was against Auburn on Nov. 30 of 2019, the same season it fell to the No. 1 LSU team that would go on to win the national championship.

So far this year, it's been business as usual for Nick Saban's group.

Alabama is once again loaded with talent with a quarterback favored to win the Heisman Trophy in Bryce Young at the helm. The Tide are unsurprisingly undefeated this season and looks more than just a cut above everyone else in the conference outside of Georgia to this point in the year. They showed that well when they put on a clinic against Ole Miss, crushing the Rebels, 42-21 in Tuscaloosa.

The Tide will look to move to 6-0 on Saturday as they face a reeling Texas A&M on the road -- a game they're heavily favored to win -- before traveling to Davis Wade Stadium.

As for the MSU team Alabama will be going up against, it's a much-improved squad with a lot of potential that just made a huge statement by knocking off a team that was ranked No. 15 before the game.

But that one is in the books and the Bulldogs will be working on fine-tuning the basics as they prepare for the second half of the season.

“Biggest thing we’re going to do is go back to fundamentals and try to sharpen up there," Leach said. "We’re going to take a little off them as we get ready to go down the stretch.”

MSU and Alabama are set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT next Saturday in Starkville.