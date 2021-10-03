Victory in College Station: Mississippi State Win Over Texas A&M Sets Up Interesting Open Date

Alas, the open date is upon us. Our hearts and our livers can recover and so can the Bulldogs. Obviously, the Alabama game the following week is looming large on everyone’s mind, including the coaching staff.

The offense was, for most of the game, picture-perfect Air Raid offense. The bye week couldn’t have found itself in a better position when considering the ups and downs of the first half of the season. Going into the bye with a major win and confidence will definitely be important down the stretch. Considering several players, including center LaQuinston Sharp, battled injury in the game, a week off will do wonders for a brutal remaining SEC schedule. Here is how three takeaways from this game apply to the Alabama game:

Run defense has to tighten up:

More than the offense standing out, there was one glaring issue the entire game: run defense. The defense was gashed by a combination of Aggies on the night, including a long touchdown run from Zach Calzada. This will be important for most of the season, but after watching Alabama gash Ole Miss with 210 yards rushing on 50 attempts makes this correction more important.

Mike Leach’s offense can score on anyone:

Fans and several media members declared the Air Raid a fluke quickly after the first season. This season has been a different story. Mississippi State has had more offense than every opponent this season, with the exception of NC State. Alabama just held Ole Miss to season lows across the board. If you doubled all of the Ole Miss stats, including points, it would still be the lowest of the season for them offensively.

If Mississippi State has any chance in the game, it begins and ends with offense. Scoring more points has to be the game plan, as we have learned the Bama offense isn’t going to be stopped. A&M brought in one of the top pass defenses in the country and they were shredded through the air all 4 quarters. If the pass can continue to average 7.5 yards a completion, which it did tonight, this offense is impossible to stop.

Makai Polk is a player to watch:

Makai Polk looks to be Newcomer of the Year for the Bulldogs. He dominated much of the game and was seemingly open whenever the offense needed him to be. For Mississippi State to be successful against Alabama, he is going to have to continue to be the guy. His ability to haul in double-digit catches is huge for the confidence of Will Rogers. Polk essentially serves as a running back on the field, allowing 5-7 yards games consistently. Without him constantly getting touches, the offense might be in a heap of trouble in Davis Wade on Oct. 16th.