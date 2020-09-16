Mississippi State to the Big Ten? Magnolia State mistakenly included in list of states getting football back

By this point, it's a running joke – Mississippi is seemingly often ignored when it comes to media coverage. When hurricanes have threatened the state in recent years, it has been the "landmass" between Louisiana and Alabama, or a stretch of land between New Orleans and Mobile. Well now, Mississippi has been included in a media event...when it shouldn't have been.

Of course the Big Ten announced on Wednesday that it is shifting course from its plans announced last month and will indeed play football this fall. Then on Wednesday afternoon, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany began remarks by giving a shout out to all the states in Big Ten country that will now get to enjoy football in the months ahead – including Mississippi???

To be fair, McEnany likely saw a state abbreviation (maybe MI for Michigan) and Mississippi probably was the first state to come to mind. If that's the case, she'd have had good reason. After all, she does have some Mississippi State roots (CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON MCENANY BEING THE DAUGHTER OF A BULLDOG). Then again, having grown up hearing cowbells, one could make the case McEnany should know as well as anyone that Mississippi is firmly in the Southeastern Conference footprint.

Yes, it has been a crazy year. But it's seems safe to say it hasn't gotten crazy enough that Ohio State and company will be conference foes for the Bulldogs. Unlike the Big Ten, the SEC's (and thus Mississippi State's) season has been on all along. And though the SEC altered the original schedule, the Bulldogs are slated to open up September 26 at LSU.

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER:

Rogers has been more than typical freshman for Mississippi State football

State to Sundays update: Johnathan Abram shines for the Raiders in Week 1

Mississippi State offering cutouts to fans to help fill stands for home football, soccer and volleyball games

How will Mississippi State's receiver group shake out?

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.