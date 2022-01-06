How Much Will the Easter Holiday Affect Super Bulldog Weekend in 2022?

Super Bulldog Weekend is one of the most exciting times of the year for Mississippi State fans, but this year, it might look a little different thanks to the Easter Holiday.

SBW is a spring homecoming event that attracts thousands of Bulldogs to Starkville for a weekend filled with fun. Mississippi State announced on Wednesday that the event will begin on Thursday, April 14 and conclude on Saturday, April 16. Normally, the event begins on a Friday evening and runs until Sunday, but things will look different this year. It just so happens that SBW has been scheduled during the Easter holiday weekend, so most games will not be played on Sunday in observance of Easter. SBW has to begin a day early to line up with the weekend's most popular event: a home baseball series for the Diamond Dawgs.

As the schedule stands now, MSU's baseball team will face off against Auburn in a three-game series beginning on Thursday. Mike Leach's Bulldogs football team will face off in the spring Maroon and White game on Saturday, and the men's tennis program will have a home match against Vanderbilt.

How much will the shift in the schedule affect the turnout for the event? Overall, student attendance will probably be much lower than it usually is. SBW is an event that many Mississippi State students enjoy attending, but some will have to go home for family and religious obligations. With the baseball series beginning on a Thursday, it's also likely that overall attendance will be low-- after all, it falls in the middle of the week. Fans from outside of the city or state might not be willing to travel.

The announcement of the official date sparked anger on social media. Some fans called for the game to be scheduled a weekend in advance. This would make more sense: the Bulldogs have a home series against the rival LSU Tigers, and Mississippi State's softball team would also be able to play at home in front of a larger crowd.

The university has not offered an explanation as to why they chose to host Super Bulldog Weekend during the Easter holiday. Fans who want to come to Starkville will likely find it difficult to make accommodations to attend, and others might decide that the hassle is not worth it. However, no matter the turnout, Bulldogs faithful will still find a way to support their teams-- no matter what else they have going on.