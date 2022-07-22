The Mississippi State Bulldogs have had multiple players on watch list’s for awards this season. Center LaQuinston Sharp can now be added to the mix.

The sixth-year center is just one of 40 players at his position to be on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy this season. The trophy is awarded to the best center in college football that year.

Sharp's college career has come a long way from where he started. From 2017 to 2018, he played at East Mississippi Community College and was ranked the No. 2 offensive guard at the junior college level by both ESPN and 247Sports.

After committing to MSU in 2018, Sharp worked his way to earn nine starts and play in 18 games over the next two seasons. Last season, the Columbus, Mississippi product started all 13 games for the Bulldogs at center. It was his best season to date.

Sharp ended the 2021 season as an All-SEC honorable mention by Pro Football Focus and only surrendered two sacks out of 786 passing snaps. On top of that, he received a pass-blocking grade of 83.8 percent from PFF, which was also a career-best.

Of all the centers on the Rimington watch list this season, there are few with a better football story than Sharp. He’s a name Bulldog fans are sure to root for in 2022.