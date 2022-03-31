In lieu of flowers, the Nichol family has requested that a donation be made to the Texas Tech Scholarship Fund set up in Dave Nichol's name.

Former Mississippi State football inside wide receivers coach Dave Nichol sadly passed away last Friday at the age of 45.

Nichol had a long and successful career as an assistant coach in the Air Raid offense, starting off as a student coach at Texas Tech in 2000 and 2001, also working at Cisco College in Texas and seeing time as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech and Baylor.

Nichol worked closely alongside Mike Leach, serving as the receivers coach at Washington State for four years and coaching inside receivers with the Bulldogs the past two years.

"Dave had such a positive personality, attitude and energy," Leach said via Twitter. "He made everyone around him a better person and impacted everyone he met with kindness, loyalty and friendship. He meant a lot to me and countless others, and I will forever be grateful to have had him in my life for the last 22 years."

Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, who Nichol had recently accepted a job working under, credits his opportunity to be in business to Nichol. It was him who took a chance on Riley as a walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech.

“Without him I really didn’t have any other ins into this business, and this business is hard to get into,” Riley told reporters. “I look back on it now and think, ‘Man, had Dave not taken a vested interest in some no-name walk-on coming in there, I probably wouldn’t be here right now.’ So myself, my family, we really owe everything to the guy.”

In lieu of flowers, the Nichol family has requested that donations be made to the Texas Tech Scholarship Fund set up in Nichol's name.

"No one was more excited than Dave when a walk on was put on scholarship and this is something that he would have liked a great deal," Mississippi State Chief of Staff Dave Emerick said on Twitter this week.

Those interested in donating in honor of Nichol's memory can do so below: