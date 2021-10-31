MVP of the Game: QB Will Rogers Shines Against Kentucky

Against a highly touted Kentucky defense, sophomore quarterback Will Rogers managed to have arguably his best game of the year and set an SEC record in the process.

For the second week in a row, Will Rogers is our Cowbell Corner MVP.

In the game against Kentucky, Rogers completed 36-of-39 pass attempts, an SEC record in terms of completion percentage with 30 passing attempts or more, for a grand total of 344 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

If he would have thrown one more completion, making him 37-of-40, he would have set an NCAA record for single-game completion attempts.

This was easily one of the cleanest games Rogers has played this year, boosting him to 2,546 yards on the season, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

After the game, Rogers said he owed this success to his tireless work ethic.

“I think I’m the hardest worker on the team,” said Rogers, “I’m not trying to bash on anybody else, but I’m really confident in how hard I work.”

Head coach Mike Leach also had some praise for his quarterback postgame, noting his composure as a quarterback overall as well as what he did specifically well in the Bulldogs' latest contest.

“I thought he played well," Leach said. "I thought he really did a good job seeing the field.”

Whether it is due to his work ethic or some other factor, Rogers had a gem of a game on Saturday, as the Bulldogs defeated the 12th ranked Kentucky Wildcats via a score of 31-17.

This is the second top-25 win for MSU this season, and the Bulldogs look to stay hot on the road next weekend against a slumping Arkansas team.

Kickoff for that game is set for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.