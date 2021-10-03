Mississippi State vs Texas A&M: Bulldogs WR Makai Polk Records Standout Performance En Route to 26-22 Road Victory

October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Cowbell Corner MVP of the Game: Makai Polk

Polk continues to impress in a nail-biting Week 5.
Author:
Publish date:

This one was an easy choice. Makai Polk, enough said.

In only his fifth game in the maroon and white, Polk has managed to captivate the MSU fan base with receiving performances we just haven’t been able to see in Starkville due to a multitude of reasons, the obvious one being that no receiver has had this many targets.

It’s what Polk managed to do with those targets tonight, however, that made this game the best of his young career as a bulldog.

Polk reigned in 13 catches for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns in the bulldogs’ winning efforts against 15th ranked Texas A&M, finishing just two receptions shy of the single-game catch record held by Kylin Hill and the ever familiar name Eric Moulds. To put this game (and in fact Polk’s season as a whole) in perspective, he totaled only 36 receptions and 478 yards in his two previous seasons at Cal. Before transferring to MSU. Polk has found his niche, to say the least.

His performance was key in Mississippi State’s 26-22 victory, and the play of the game from Polk was a 15-yard touchdown pass from Will Rogers to put the Bulldogs up 17-13. It was potentially one of the best throws Rogers has made in his young career as a bulldog: a perfectly placed back-shoulder throw to Polk, who drug the back toe in a statement score to get MSU rolling on offense. 

Mississippi State and the fan base alike will surely be looking forward to more plays just like that one out of Polk, as he is very quickly becoming the favorite target for Rogers.

MSU will have a week to mull over this win and improve upon it before taking on Nick Saban, Bryce Young, and the rest of the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 16th at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. 

USATSI_16881597
Football

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M: Bulldogs WR Makai Polk Records Standout Performance En Route to 26-22 Road Victory

just now
USATSI_16735234 (1)
Football

By the Numbers: Previewing Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

9 hours ago
USATSI_9769197 (2)
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Continues Through SEC Play With Road Matchup Against Texas A&M

2 hours ago
USATSI_15080932 (1)
Football

How to Watch: Mississippi State Takes on Texas A&M in Week 5

14 hours ago
USATSI_16801070
Football

Mississippi State Aims to Return to the Win Column: Three Bold Predictions for Texas A&M Week

15 hours ago
USATSI_12922868 (2)
Baseball

New Day, New Dude: Bulldogs Baseball Picks Up Big Time RHP Commitment

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_16781657
Football

Three Bulldogs to Watch as Mississippi State Takes on Texas A&M

Oct 1, 2021
USATSI_16825104
Football

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M: Three Keys to a Bulldogs Win

Oct 2, 2021