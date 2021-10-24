Watch: Mike Leach Talks 45-6 Win Over Vanderbilt, Hatred for Candy Corn

Mississippi State got back on the right side of the win column on Saturday with a big victory over Vanderbilt.

Mississippi State got a much-needed win on Saturday afternoon as the Bulldogs breezed past the Vanderbilt Commodores, leaving Nashville with a 45-6 win over the Commodores one week after suffering a 49-9 loss to Alabama in Davis Wade Stadium.

Mike Leach's Air Raid offense did its job for the better part of the outing as 13 different receivers caught passes between quarterbacks Chance Lovertich and Will Rogers. Saturday marked Lovertich's debut as a Bulldog, as he completed 5-of-6 passes for 77 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Rogers finished the day late in the fourth quarter, completing 41-of-57 passes for 384 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

"I think we got a couple of starts and a couple of months older," Leach said of the team. "That certainly helped. We’ve been a focused, eager group. The biggest thing, we didn’t dwell on disappointment. We had a good week of practice too."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say about the Bulldogs' big win -- and candy corn as we stand just seven days away from Halloween: