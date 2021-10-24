    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Watch: Mike Leach Discusses 45-6 Win Over Vanderbilt, Hatred for Candy Corn

    Mississippi State got back on the right side of the win column on Saturday with a big victory over Vanderbilt.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Mississippi State got a much-needed win on Saturday afternoon as the Bulldogs breezed past the Vanderbilt Commodores, leaving Nashville with a 45-6 win over the Commodores one week after suffering a 49-9 loss to Alabama in Davis Wade Stadium.

    Mike Leach's Air Raid offense did its job for the better part of the outing as 13 different receivers caught passes between quarterbacks Chance Lovertich and Will Rogers. Saturday marked Lovertich's debut as a Bulldog, as he completed 5-of-6 passes for 77 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

    Rogers finished the day late in the fourth quarter, completing 41-of-57 passes for 384 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

    "I think we got a couple of starts and a couple of months older," Leach said of the team. "That certainly helped. We’ve been a focused, eager group. The biggest thing, we didn’t dwell on disappointment. We had a good week of practice too."

    Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say about the Bulldogs' big win -- and candy corn as we stand just seven days away from Halloween:

    USATSI_17012795
    Football

    Watch: Mike Leach Talks 45-6 Win Over Vanderbilt, Hatred for Candy Corn

    just now
    USATSI_17013643
    Football

    Mississippi State defeats Vanderbilt: three takeaways from Saturday's 45-6 win

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16972868 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State Downs Vanderbilt: QB Will Rogers Delivers Standout Performance in 45-6 Win

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16971351
    Football

    Live Football Updates: Mississippi States Faces Vanderbilt

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16431376
    Football

    Mississippi State Takes on Vanderbilt: How to Watch

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16972868
    Football

    Mississippi State Takes on Vanderbilt: Three Predictions for Saturday's Game

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_15712572 (1)
    Basketball

    Mississippi State basketball: Iverson Molinar Named All-SEC Preseason First Team

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_15174600
    Football

    When Baseball Meets Football: Understanding the Emotion Behind Saturday's Game Between the Bulldogs and Commodores

    21 hours ago