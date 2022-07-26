Another day means another Mississippi State Bulldog is on a watch list for hardware at the end of the season. This time it is cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

The former Grenada native is on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. This award goes to the season's best defensive player in college football.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was the last recipient of the trophy, awarded the honors last year.

The MSU junior has put together two dominant seasons for the Bulldog’s defense. From 2020 to 2021, Forbes has eight total interceptions, 19 passes defended, and 104 total tackles in just 24 games.

Before committing to MSU in 2019, ESPN ranked the corner out of Grenada High School as the No. 3 prospect in Mississippi. His impressive senior season prompted the ranking totaling eight interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, and collecting 12 pass breakups.

Returning picks for touchdowns is nothing new for Forbes. The All-SEC cornerback enters the 2022 season as one of three players with at least 8 career interceptions and 3 career interceptions returned for a score.

This season, there are high expectations for the Bulldogs as they look to outperform their 7-6 record from a year ago. One vital part will be locking down the formidable offenses in the SEC. Fans should expect to see Forbes on the front line of it all.