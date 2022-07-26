Skip to main content

Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes Makes Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Another day means another Mississippi State Bulldog is on a watch list for hardware at the end of the season. This time it is cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

The former Grenada native is on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. This award goes to the season's best defensive player in college football. 

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was the last recipient of the trophy, awarded the honors last year.

The MSU junior has put together two dominant seasons for the Bulldog’s defense. From 2020 to 2021, Forbes has eight total interceptions, 19 passes defended, and 104 total tackles in just 24 games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Before committing to MSU in 2019, ESPN ranked the corner out of Grenada High School as the No. 3 prospect in Mississippi. His impressive senior season prompted the ranking totaling eight interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, and collecting 12 pass breakups.

Returning picks for touchdowns is nothing new for Forbes. The All-SEC cornerback enters the 2022 season as one of three players with at least 8 career interceptions and 3 career interceptions returned for a score.

This season, there are high expectations for the Bulldogs as they look to outperform their 7-6 record from a year ago. One vital part will be locking down the formidable offenses in the SEC. Fans should expect to see Forbes on the front line of it all.

USATSI_14996968
Football

Former Mississippi State Wide Receiver Osirus Mitchell to Sign with Green Bay Packers After Impressive USFL Season

By Elizabeth Keen9 hours ago
USATSI_17917972
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball to Participate in First-Ever Barstool Classic

By Elizabeth Keen18 hours ago
USATSI_16868796
Football

What Are Mississippi State's Odds of Landing QB Target Chris Parson?

By Crissy Froyd22 hours ago
USATSI_16868825
Football

Bulldogs QB Target Chris Parson Continues to be a Hot Commodity Following FSU Decommitment

By Crissy Froyd23 hours ago
USATSI_12673474
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Receives Commitment from VCU Left-Handed Pitcher Tyler Davis

By Elizabeth KeenJul 25, 2022 6:30 AM EDT
USATSI_18717400
Football

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Ranked Among the SEC's Most Entertaining Coaches

By Elizabeth KeenJul 24, 2022 12:38 PM EDT
USATSI_18536576
Football

Dak Prescott Among Top QBs in Madden 23 QB Ratings

By Crissy FroydJul 23, 2022 12:48 PM EDT
USATSI_17175980
Football

Why Mississippi State Finished Too Low in the Preseason SEC Football Media Poll

By Crissy FroydJul 23, 2022 1:11 AM EDT