Mississippi State faces tough 2025 schedule, targets bowl eligibility
STARKVILLE, Miss. — To assume any wins from Mississippi State this year is a big risk. There may actually be a path to a bowl game, but it's very narrow and steep.
If you assue a couple of non-conference wins, the Bulldogs are aiming for at least four more wins than last season, when they finished 2-10 and went winless in Southeastern Conference play.
After a season like last year, those might some dangerous assumptions.
The 2025 schedule opens Aug. 30 at Southern Miss, a team that finished 1-11 in 2024 but hired Charles Huff from Marshall in the offseason. Huff brought more than 70 new players, many from Marshall’s roster, making the Golden Eagles a much different opponent.
The game, to be played in Hattiesburg, poses an immediate test for the Bulldogs, who have not won a season opener since 2022.
“Starting 1-0 could be a nice confidence boost since Mississippi State didn’t have many of those last season,” coach Jeff Lebby said at SEC Media Days.
What Lebby didn't say is any win is big at this point.
The Bulldogs’ home opener is set for Sept. 6 against Arizona State. The Sun Devils, who won the Big 12 and reached the College Football Playoff in 2024, return quarterback Sam Leavitt but lost star running back Cam Skattebo. Arizona State defeated Mississippi State 30-23 last season in Tempe.
Winning that nonconference matchup is critical for bowl hopes, considering the difficulty of the SEC schedule. Arizona State is unknown because it's probably not a ridiculous prediction they wouldn't have been in the playoffs last year if they didn't have Skattebo.
The nonconference slate also features Alcorn State and Northern Illinois. Both games are considered winnable, but Lebby emphasized the need to take each opponent seriously after last year’s setbacks.
That's why the opener against Southern Miss is so important. It's not that complicated
“We’ve got to handle our business outside the SEC if we want to give ourselves a shot,” Lebby said. “That’s the simple math.”
The Bulldogs’ SEC schedule is regarded as one of the most difficult in the nation. Mississippi State will play four teams that made last season’s expanded College Football Playoff.
The conference schedule includes a Nov. 1 road game at Arkansas, ranked No. 13 in the USA TODAY preseason poll. The Razorbacks, led by quarterback Taylen Green, defeated the Bulldogs 58-25 last year in Starkville.
But beating the Hogs in Fayetteville in 2023 was Zach Arnette's only SEC win in one season.
“Green returns as Arkansas’ starting QB in 2025,” Lebby said. “We have to be ready for him.”
Mississippi State will also travel to Missouri on Nov. 15 for a game that could be crucial for bowl eligibility. Missouri, ranked No. 12 in the preseason poll, finished 10-3 in 2024 and defeated the Bulldogs 39-20 in Starkville.
The Tigers lost quarterback Brady Cook and top receivers Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr., but remain a formidable opponent.
“These are probably the games you’d prefer to play at home, but we’ll be ready wherever we play,” Lebby said.
Mississippi State’s offseason overhaul included the addition of 24 transfer players, such as receiver Brenen Thompson and tight end Davon Mitchell. Lebby said the transfer portal was vital in addressing depth and experience issues that contributed to last year’s struggles.
“We needed guys who can step in and play right now,” Lebby said. “We got them.”
The quarterback competition remains open as Blake Shapen, who suffered a fractured scapula early last season, works to return to full strength. Reports are positive he's done that and has a better grasp on the offense.
Mississippi State’s struggles in 2024 were not limited to personnel. The Bulldogs also battled injuries and the lingering effects of transitioning after the death of coach Mike Leach in December 2022. Lebby, hired from Oklahoma, said the program’s culture and confidence are now priorities.
Now it may come down to games against Arkansas and Missouri, then stealing one from some team that doesn't live up to preseason projections. Then there's the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss.
Both sides know that game is impossible to project in July.
“We have to win, plain and simple. Nobody came here to go 2-10,” he said.
Mississippi State’s path to a bowl game will require improved play in nonconference matchups and at least three wins in conference play. The Bulldogs have not reached a bowl game since 2022.