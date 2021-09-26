Watch: Mike Leach Discusses 28-25 Loss to LSU

Mississippi State football put on another performance this week in which it was playing from behind and nearly staged a fourth-quarter comeback, only to come up just short.

It's clear this team has a lot to build on and has made a lot of progress from where it was last year, but it still lacks the consistency and steady rate of explosiveness that is to be desired within this offense.

"I think he’s getting better," head coach Mike Leach said of quarterback Will Rogers. "I’m not sure he’s as polished as we’d like. Not sure we’ve ever had a quarterback who was. They have a funny way of always giving you something to work on. I think he does a lot of good things, I think he did a lot of good things today."

As a team, I see it on all sides of the ball, we’re explosive but we’re a team that has to expect things to happen, not hope that things happen. I see a team that will make a lot of plays, but I see a team that will take themselves out of drives because they don’t have that focus. There has to be an expectation that things will happen, and some of that comes with experience. In the end, it’s a decision. I thought we played real hard, I thought it was a tightly contested game. They’re obviously very talented. It wasn’t for a lack of trying, but we’ve got to get past the confidence issues. You just decide you’re confident."

