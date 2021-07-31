Looking Into Each Player Who Was a First-Time Starter for the Bulldogs in 2020

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Looking Into Each Player Who Was a First-Time Starter for Mississippi State in 2020

Several players started the first game of their career with the Bulldogs last season.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State had an up-and-down season last year that saw the Bulldogs finish out with an overall record of 4-7 (regular season and postseason combined).

Every team faced a great deal of adversity last year, but MSU suffered more than most programs under the circumstances. The team was implementing a new scheme under new coaches, essentially over Zoom in the midst of a COVID offseason.

Outside of this unconventional method of learning concepts, the Bulldogs were also one of the youngest teams in the Southeastern Conference -- and they still are.

In 2020, Mississippi State had 26 players start the first game of their career. Some of those players are no longer with the program, while the majority will return to continue improvement in the 2021 season.

Here's a look at each of those players, and their final stat line for the 2020 season.

* - represents player no longer at MSU

1. LB Aaron Brule

USATSI_15223134

76 total tackles (30 solo), four sacks, three passes defended, one fumble recovery.

2. S Londyn Craft

USATSI_13501775

57 total tackles (30 solo), one pass defense, one fumble recovery.

3. OL Charles Cross 

USATSI_8924449

4. WR Brad Cumbest

USATSI_16287320

Two receptions, 12 yards, one touchdown.

5. OL Brandon Cunningham*

USATSI_13549080 (1)

6. S Collin Duncan

USATSI_15222468

46 total tackles (20 solo), four passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble.

7. CB Emmanuel Forbes

USATSI_15382027

44 total tackles (23 solo), six passes defended, five interceptions, three touchdowns.

8. CB Esaias Furdge

USATSI_15018861

14 total tackles (11 solo), one fumble recovery, one interception.

9. WR Lideatrick Griffin

USATSI_15382357

10 receptions, 61 yards, one touchdown.

10. S Landon Guidry

USATSI_15223146

12 total tackles (eight solo).

11. WR Malik Heath

USATSI_15051122

37 receptions, 307 yards, three touchdowns.

12. OL James Jackson*

USATSI_13290147

13. S Jay Jimison

USATSI_15382401

Five total tackles (two solo), two passes defensed.

14. RB Dillon Johnson

USATSI_15381988

51 carries, 225 yards, four rushing touchdowns. 36 receptions, 157 receiving yards.

15. OL Kwatrivous Johnson

USATSI_9769197

16. OL Kameron Jones

USATSI_13549080 (1)

17. RB Jo’quavious Marks

USATSI_15381979

70 carries, 312 rushing yards, three touchdowns. 60 receptions, 268 receiving yards.

18. DE Aaron Odom

USATSI_15381990

18 total tackles (eight solo), two sacks, one pass defended.

19. S Fred Peters

USATSI_13724570

20 total tackles (10 solo), one pass defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery.

20. QB Will Rogers

USATSI_15051509 (2)

239-of-346 passing (69.1%), 1,976 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions. One rushing touchdown.

21. WR Tyrell Shavers*

USATSI_15051546

Nine receptions, 107 yards, one touchdown.

22. OL Cole Smith

USATSI_9769197

23. WR Jaden Walley

USATSI_15335799

52 receptions, 718 yards, two touchdowns.

24. LB Nathaniel Watson

USATSI_15139994

39 total tackles (15 solo), one pass defensed.

25. LB Tyrus Wheat

USATSI_15174747

30 total tackles (12 solo), five sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception.

26. RB Lee Witherspoon*

USATSI_15337096

Six carries, 35 yards. Nine receptions, 49 yards.

USATSI_15381988
Football

Looking Into Each Player Who Was a First-Time Starter for the Bulldogs in 2020

KJ LSU
Football

Former Mississippi State Record-Setting QB Vying for Spot with NFL Team

USATSI_2054970
Football

Mississippi State HC Mike Leach is the Only Current SEC Head Coach to Lead a Program in Both the SEC and the Big 12

USATSI_5910520
Basketball

Looking Back At Mississippi State Basketball's History in the NBA Draft, Former Bulldogs Selected

USATSI_14027857
Basketball

How Mississippi State Basketball Compares in Overall NBA Draft Production

USATSI_15682713
Basketball

Every SEC Opponent Mississippi State Men's Basketball Faces in the 2021 Season

USATSI_13549003
Football

Mississippi State's Tucker Day Makes Preseason Watch List for Ray Guy Award

USATSI_13502574
Football

Former Bulldogs Kicker Named to Preseason Watch List for Lou Groza Award