Looking Into Each Player Who Was a First-Time Starter for the Bulldogs in 2020

Several players started the first game of their career with the Bulldogs last season.

Mississippi State had an up-and-down season last year that saw the Bulldogs finish out with an overall record of 4-7 (regular season and postseason combined).

Every team faced a great deal of adversity last year, but MSU suffered more than most programs under the circumstances. The team was implementing a new scheme under new coaches, essentially over Zoom in the midst of a COVID offseason.

Outside of this unconventional method of learning concepts, the Bulldogs were also one of the youngest teams in the Southeastern Conference -- and they still are.

In 2020, Mississippi State had 26 players start the first game of their career. Some of those players are no longer with the program, while the majority will return to continue improvement in the 2021 season.

Here's a look at each of those players, and their final stat line for the 2020 season.

* - represents player no longer at MSU

1. LB Aaron Brule

76 total tackles (30 solo), four sacks, three passes defended, one fumble recovery.

2. S Londyn Craft

57 total tackles (30 solo), one pass defense, one fumble recovery.

3. OL Charles Cross

4. WR Brad Cumbest

Two receptions, 12 yards, one touchdown.

5. OL Brandon Cunningham*

6. S Collin Duncan

46 total tackles (20 solo), four passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble.

7. CB Emmanuel Forbes

44 total tackles (23 solo), six passes defended, five interceptions, three touchdowns.

8. CB Esaias Furdge

14 total tackles (11 solo), one fumble recovery, one interception.

9. WR Lideatrick Griffin

10 receptions, 61 yards, one touchdown.

10. S Landon Guidry

12 total tackles (eight solo).

11. WR Malik Heath

37 receptions, 307 yards, three touchdowns.

12. OL James Jackson*

13. S Jay Jimison

Five total tackles (two solo), two passes defensed.

14. RB Dillon Johnson

51 carries, 225 yards, four rushing touchdowns. 36 receptions, 157 receiving yards.

15. OL Kwatrivous Johnson

16. OL Kameron Jones

17. RB Jo’quavious Marks

70 carries, 312 rushing yards, three touchdowns. 60 receptions, 268 receiving yards.

18. DE Aaron Odom

18 total tackles (eight solo), two sacks, one pass defended.

19. S Fred Peters

20 total tackles (10 solo), one pass defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery.

20. QB Will Rogers

239-of-346 passing (69.1%), 1,976 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions. One rushing touchdown.

21. WR Tyrell Shavers*

Nine receptions, 107 yards, one touchdown.

22. OL Cole Smith

23. WR Jaden Walley

52 receptions, 718 yards, two touchdowns.

24. LB Nathaniel Watson

39 total tackles (15 solo), one pass defensed.

25. LB Tyrus Wheat

30 total tackles (12 solo), five sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception.

26. RB Lee Witherspoon*

Six carries, 35 yards. Nine receptions, 49 yards.