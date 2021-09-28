Where Mississippi State Sits in the Latest Bowl Projections

There's still a lot of season left, but here's which bowl game the Bulldogs are slated for currently.

It's been an up-and-down season riddled with inconsistency for a Mississippi State football program that's looking to take the next step, while still being one of the youngest teams in the Southeastern Conference.

The Bulldogs have shown some bright spots and you get the sense that this team is just on the verge of clicking in all of the right ways, looking to improve to 3-2 as they face the Texas A&M Aggies on the road Saturday.

MSU has won two and lost two, and it's worth noting that those two were close losses (31-29 loss to Memphis and 28-25 loss to LSU).

It's far too early to really have a good idea of just how the Bulldogs will finish the season, but early predictions exist in football year-round, including bowl projections.

As of now, according to college football analyst Brett McMurphy's predictions, the Bulldogs are slated finish the season competing against the Baylor Bears in the Autozone Liberty Bowl. He also lists the point spread with Baylor as a one-point favorite.

Looking at where the Bears are right now, they're undefeated to this point in the season at 4-0, coming off a close 31-29 victory over Iowa State and preparing to face Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Here's a look at the remaining schedule of both MSU and Baylor:

MSU:

at Texas A&M: Oct. 2

vs Alabama: Oct. 16

at Vanderbilt: Oct. 23

vs Kentucky: Oct. 30

at Arkansas: Nov. 6

at Auburn: Nov. 13

vs TN State: Nov. 20

vs Ole Miss: Nov. 25

Baylor:

at Oklahoma State: Oct. 2

vs WVU: Oct. 9

vs BYU: Oct. 16

vs Texas: Oct. 30

at TCU: Nov. 6

vs Oklahoma: Nov. 13

at Kansas State: Nov. 20

vs. Texas Tech: Nov. 27

It will be interesting to see how both of these teams finish the season and if this projection holds true by the end of it.