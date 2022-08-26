Skip to main content

What Everyone Is Saying About What Mississippi State's 2022 Overall Record Could Be

Varying expectations surround Mississippi State football headed into the 2022 season.

Mississippi State football finished out last season with a 7-6 overall record that arguably could have been a nine-win season if not for some highly questionable officiating errors in the losses to the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Memphis Tigers.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Bulldogs feature the most experienced team they've had since Mike Leach arrived back in 2020, but are also going up against what many expect to be the toughest schedule in the country.

There are a myriad of expectations surrounding just how well the Bulldogs will handle it and as to what heights they can reach this fall.

Here's a look into what some are predicting, several of which appeared in Brian Hadad's 2022 Mississippi State Media Poll.

Crissy Froyd (SI Cowbell Corner): 9-3

Elizabeth Keen (SI Cowbell Corner): 9-3

Matt St. Jean (WTVA Sports): 7-5

Grace Ybarra (WCBI Sports): 7-5

John Sokoloff (WCBI Sports): 8-4

Brandon Walker (Barstool Sports): 9-3

Theo DeRosa (Commercial Dispatch): 8-4

Stefan Krajisnik (Clarion Ledger): 7-5

Paul Jones (247Sports): 9-3

Steve Robertson (GenesPage.com): 8-4

Robbie Faulk (Starkville Daily News/247 Sports): 8-4

Brian Hadad (SuperTalk Mississippi): 8-4

Pete Fiutak (College Football News): 7-5

Rylie Smith (Fansided): 8-4

Josh Pate (247Sports): 8-4

