Mississippi State Football: Bulldogs Announce 2022 Spring Football Schedule

The 2022 college football season is still months away, but Mississippi State's football program is already preparing for a stellar season.

The team announced the dates for its spring practices and game on Tuesday afternoon. Practices will begin on Thursday, March 24 and take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday up until April 26. The total of 15 practices will give the team plenty of time to improve upon last season's training and help them stay in shape for the upcoming year.

MSU also confirmed that the team's annual Maroon and White scrimmage game will be held on Saturday, April 16. The game will take place during Super Bulldog Weekend, just as it has for many years now. Fans will have the opportunity to see which players will stand out during the 2022 season and welcome new or unfamiliar faces to the field.

The amount of practices held after a spring game usually changes each year, largely due to scheduling. Currently, there are four practices set to take place after the Bulldogs' scrimmage, and this certainly works out in their favor. It might seem unimportant now, but it will ultimately help the team in the long run-- they will have more time to improve upon the mistakes made in a true, in-game scenario.

Head coach Mike Leach will have plenty to work on over the next few months. His team improved greatly during the 2021 season, but they still finished with a 7-6 overall record and a loss in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. With many of the team's starters returning for another year, this spring is crucial to their future success. It will be the first time since the end of last year that the players will all be working together again, and they might be a bit rusty. Hopefully, they will be able to bring back some of the chemistry and momentum that they had in the fall.

The next few weeks of spring football will give many clues about what fans can expect in the 2022 season. When the spring practice season ends, the players will have a few weeks to themselves before jumping right back into the swing of things with a fresh start.