Mississippi State football 2026 schedule unveiled

Mississippi State football's 2025 season isn't over, but preparations are already underway for the 2026 season.

Now a big piece of next season's puzzle has been revealed with the SEC announcing team schedules Thursday night.

Although the SEC doesn’t control non-conference scheduling, its recent schedule reveal clarified several matchups.

Under the new league format, one of Mississippi State’s four contracted non-conference games for 2026 had to be removed, and Troy ended up being the odd one out. Troy had been scheduled to visit Scott Field on September 19, but that date will now mark the Bulldogs’ SEC opener at South Carolina. It remains unclear whether this change also affects the contracted return trip to Troy in 2027.

Rather than simply flipping the 2026 home-and-away lineup for 2027, the SEC’s new rotation forces a complete overhaul.

Mississippi State will face seven league opponents it does not play in the first year of the updated system.

Only the Ole Miss rivalry remains a constant—at least as constant as anything can be amid the fluid realities of modern college football. That matchup will return to Oxford regardless of other changes.

With these adjustments, Mississippi State’s 2026 conference schedule is nearly complete. The only remaining details are kickoff times.

September 5: Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi State All-Time Series: 4-1-1

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 24, Louisiana-Monroe 10

September 12: Mississippi State at Minnesota All-Time Series: 1st meeting

Last Meeting: n/a

September 19: Mississippi State at South Carolina All-Time Series: 7-10

Last Meeting: South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30

September 26: Missouri at Mississippi State All-Time Series: 2-4

Last Meeting: Missouri 49, Mississippi State 27

October 3: Alabama at Mississippi State All-Time Series: 18-87-3

Last Meeting: Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17

October 10: Open Date

October 17: Mississippi State at LSU All-Time Series: 36-78-3

Last Meeting: LSU 41, Mississippi State 14

October 24: Oklahoma at Mississippi State All-Time Series: 1st Meeting

Last Meeting: n/a

October 31: Mississippi State at Texas All-Time Series: 2-4

Last Meeting: Texas 45, Mississippi State 38

November 7: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State All-Time Series: 15-7-2

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 45, Vanderbilt 6

November 14: Auburn at Mississippi State All-Time Series: 28-66-2

Last Meeting: Auburn 27, Mississippi State 13

November 21: Tennessee Tech at Mississippi State All-Time Series: 1st Meeting

Last Meeting: n/a

November 28: Mississippi State at Ole Miss All-Time Series: 47-66-6

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 19 (2024)

