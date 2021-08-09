Watch: Mississippi State LB Aaron Brule, WR Austin Williams, OT Charles Cross Post-Practice Press Conference 08/08/2021
Three Mississippi State players met with the media following Sunday's practice.
Mississippi State football finished up its third day of fall camp on Sunday afternoon, with the first day in pads (Aug. 11) not too far out. Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule, wide receiver Austin Williams and offensive tackle Charles Cross met with the media afterward.
Watch below for full player interviews: (video credit: Mississippi State athletics)