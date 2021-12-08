Three Potential Landing Spots For Mississippi State LB Aaron Brule

Former Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2, leaving many fans wondering where he would end up next.

The junior from New Orleans had an outstanding 2021 season for MSU. Brule appeared in 11 games and finished the year with 54 total tackles and three sacks. Overall, he had 142 tackles, 18 tackles-for-losses and eight sacks in his four seasons with the Bulldogs. The success he had on the field and the way he was heavily praised by the coaching staff made his decision to leave all the more shocking.

Here are three potential landing spots for Brule as he looks to find his future home at another university.

Michigan State

Michigan State football program announced that it was hosting Brule for an official visit to the university Monday. The Spartans finished the regular season at No. 10 in the CFP rankings with a Peach Bowl berth against Pittsburgh. A New Year's Six bowl appearance is nothing to be upset about, but it seems like Michigan State can never get to the top. Brule's ability to perform on defense might be just what the team needs to finally make a case for the playoffs-- and he probably realizes that.

Ole Miss

Would Brule flip from Mississippi State to their biggest rival? Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin seems to hope so. A tweet about Brule's announcement to transfer was retweeted by Kiffin, causing some eyebrows to be raised. Of course, with Kiffin, that doesn't necessarily mean anything. He loves to stir the pot on Twitter, so he could have just been hoping for some attention. All jokes aside, this would be a smart move for Brule. The Ole Miss defense wasn't very impressive this season, but he could potentially turn it around and easily be their star with the level of talent that he has. That would get him even more recognition than he has received at Mississippi State and help his draft stock tremendously.

LSU

If Brule chooses to stay in the SEC, then LSU is probably his best bet. The Tigers just got a new head coach in Brian Kelly, and everything will be brand new in Baton Rouge. Brule would truly get a fresh start with a program that will have a complete makeover heading into next season. The way he would be able to lead his team would likely be different at LSU than it would be anywhere else in the nation, simply because the team doesn't seem to have any true leaders at the moment. Plus, Baton Rouge is roughly an hour from his hometown of New Orleans, so if Brule feels compelled to stay closer to his family, then LSU would be the right move for him.