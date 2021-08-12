Watch: Bulldogs Associate Head Coach Tony Hughes Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/11/2021

Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Mississippi State Associate Head Coach Tony Hughes Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/11/2021

Hughes met with the media following Wednesday's practice.
Mississippi State football finished its sixth practice of 2021 fall camp on Wednesday afternoon.

Following practice, Bulldogs associate head coach (nickelbacks) Tony Hughes answered several questions from reporters at Leo Seal.

One of the key things this year for Hughes and others at MSU is having last year's coaching staff intact.

"It’s been tremendous. Coach Arnett is a tremendous coach," Hughes said. "It’s made a great difference in the play of our secondary because those guys are a year older. They’re familiar with the calls, they’re familiar with some of the adjustments that have to be made back there, and all of the coaches on that side of the ball do a tremendous job. It’s a great group of men. I really enjoy working with Coach Washington and Coach McBath, especially on the back end."

The Bulldogs dealt with some injuries across the defense last year, and Hughes is looking forward to having players like safety Fred Peters back in the fold at full capacity.

"It’s a tremendous blessing to have a guy like Fred Peters back full speed," Hughes said. "He was having a good year before he got injured. So, having an experienced guy like him back there full speed really makes a difference for us."

Watch below to hear everything Hughes had to say on Wednesday:

