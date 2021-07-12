Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Named First-Team Academic All-American

The Bulldogs wide receiver has impressed on and off the field.

Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams was named First-Team Academic All-American on Monday.

Williams has maintained a 4.0 GPA in both his undergraduate studies and MBA -- quite an accomplishment while handling a heavy workload between the classroom and as a starter on the football team.

The wideout has an undergraduate degree in finance (which he earned in just three years) and is pursuing a master's degree in business administration.

This is far from the first time he's been recognized for his academic achievements, as he's been named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll four times (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020).

Williams has not only garnered the respect of head coach Mike Leach and his teammates with his level of performance and leadership ability, but has also caught the attention of those working outside of the athletics department.

Williams was selected to speak at the MSU Foundation board meeting back in April.

Over his past three seasons at MSU, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Ocean Springs, Mississippi has reeled in 64 receptions for 628 yards with eight touchdowns.

2020 was a breakout year for Williams, as he caught 43 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns. Expect Williams to continue to be an impact player for the Bulldogs when they get back to action in September.