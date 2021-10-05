Bulldogs Earn Several Votes in Latest AP Top 25 Poll After Win Over Texas A&M

Mississippi State received votes in the Associated Press's Top 25 college football poll on Sunday following a 26-22 upset win on the road over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs, led by quarterback Will Rogers, defeated the Aggies by a score of 26-22 on Saturday. The victory pushed Mississippi State closer to the rankings, as the team was earned 18 votes overall. Texas A&M was knocked out of the poll but still received 41 votes.

The Southeastern Conference had seven teams place in the Top 25 this week. Alabama and Georgia stayed at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, after both teams routed their opponents this weekend.

There were no other SEC teams ranked in the top 10. Arkansas dropped five spots to #13 after being shut out in a 37-0 loss to Georgia. Kentucky entered the Top 25 after defeating the Florida Gators. Kentucky came in at No. 16 after previously being unranked, and the Wildcats were the fourth-highest SEC school ranked on the list.

Like Arkansas, Ole Miss dropped five spots in the poll after losing to top-ranked Alabama 42-21. The Rebels had been previously ranked as high as No. 12. Moving up to No. 18 in the poll were the Auburn Tigers, who defeated LSU in Death Valley behind an impressive performance by quarterback Bo Nix.

Rounding out the SEC schools in the rankings was Florida. The Gators dropped 10 spots, moving from No. 10 to No. 20 after their loss to Kentucky.

AP Top 25 for Week 6:

#1. Alabama (5-0) received 1,541 votes and 53 first place votes

#2. Georgia (5-0) received 1,497 votes and 9 first place votes

#3. Iowa (5-0) received 1,381 votes

#4. Penn State (5-0) received 1,360 votes

#5. Cincinnati (4-0) received 1,320 votes

#6. Oklahoma (5-0) received 1,248 votes

#7. Ohio State (4-1) received 1,094 votes

#8. Oregon (4-1) received 1,069 votes

#9. Michigan (5-0) received 1,053 votes

#10. Brigham Young (5-0) received 990 votes

#11. Michigan State (5-0) received 852 votes

#12. Oklahoma State (5-0) received 749 votes

#13. Arkansas (4-1) received 745 votes

#14. Notre Dame (4-1) received 701 votes

#15. Coastal Carolina (5-0) received 694 votes

#16. Kentucky (5-0) received 662 votes

#17. Ole Miss (3-1) received 601 votes

#18. Auburn (4-1) received 448 votes

#19. Wake Forest (5-0) received 412 votes

#20. Florida (3-2) received 343 votes

#21. Texas (4-1) received 303 votes

#22. Arizona State (4-1) received 297 votes

#23. North Carolina State (4-1) received 279 votes

#24. SMU (5-0) received 136 votes

#25. San Diego State (4-0) received 111 votes

Also receiving votes: Clemson (96), Texas A&M (41), Oregon State (27), Baylor (24), Mississippi State (18), Virginia Tech (13), Stanford (11), UTSA (10), Pittsburgh (6), Fresno State (5), Texas Tech (4), Western Michigan (3), Appalachian State (2), Kansas State (2), Boston College (1), UCLA (1)