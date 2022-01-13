Looking Into Every Former Mississippi State Player in the NFL Playoffs

Skip to main content

From State to Sundays: 14 Former Bulldogs are Part of an NFL Playoff Team

A handful of former Mississippi State football stars have found themselves in the NFL playoffs.

As 14 NFL teams prepare to face off in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, a whopping 14 former Mississippi State athletes are on rosters for the various teams.

The Green Bay Packers-- who are first in the NFC and will not play this weekend-- lead the way with four former Bulldogs on the roster. The Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles have two MSU players each. Out of the 14 teams competing in the playoffs, only seven don't have a player currently on their rosters that spent a part of his college career at Mississippi State. 

Of course, not every former Bulldog will have a big day this coming weekend. Although plenty are starters or will at least see playing time, some are injured or serve as backups. Whether on the field or supporting from the sidelines, each of these special players will play a role on their respective teams over the coming weeks.

Here is a team-by-team list of the current professional athletes who previously spent time wearing maroon and white.

Tennessee Titans

DE Denico Autry

DL Jeffery Simmons

Kansas City Chiefs 

LB Willie Gay Jr. 

DT Chris Jones 

Buffalo Bills

OL Daryl Williams

Cincinnati Bengals

There are no former Mississippi State players currently playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Las Vegas Raiders

S Johnathan Abram (Injured)

DE Gerri Green

Read More

New England Patriots

There are no former Mississippi State players currently playing for the New England Patriots.

Pittsburgh Steelers

There are no former Mississippi State players currently playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Green Bay Packers

RB Kylin Hill (Injured)

OG Elgton Jenkins

LB Chauncey Rivers (Injured)

LB Preston Smith

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There are no former Mississippi State players currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott

Los Angeles Rams

There are no former Mississippi State players currently playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

Arizona Cardinals

There are no former Mississippi State players currently playing for the Arizona Cardinals. 

San Francisco 49ers

There are no former Mississippi State players currently playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Philadelphia Eagles

DT Fletcher Cox

CB Darius Slay

