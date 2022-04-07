Cross is a full, 310-pound force to be reckoned with and is expected to bring an immediate boost to whichever team he lands with in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After starting his redshirt freshman season, former Mississippi State offensive tackle took the time to bulk up and, in time, was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team by the conference coaches.

By the end of the season, he was ranked No. 4 nationally in pass blocking snaps (528) according to Pro Football Focus and was MSU's top-graded offensive lineman on five separate occasions. He now stands as one of the top offensive lineman in the NFL Draft, potentially a No. 1 pick.

1. Well-established in pass protection, but shouldn't be doubted as a run blocker, either.

Cross has showcased strong balance and fluidity on the field. His initial first step at the line is what allows him to push past the edge. Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network is among the analysts high on what Cross brings to the table, writing that "in the NFL, Cross' best position will be as a left tackle who can athletically match up with some of the best edge rushers in the NFL."

With pass protection being his strong suit, Cross could make an excellent left tackle in the NFL. But he has shown the ability to play on both sides of the offensive line in what he did in front of scouts this offseason, and it's important to note the was also originally recruited as a run-blocker roughly two years before MSU transitioned to the Air Raid offense.

2. Successful by the numbers.

Cross made his first career start at left tackle at LSU (9/26) and protected former Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello and Will Rogers all season. According to PFF, he was graded as MSU's top offensive lineman and pass-blocker after the Arkansas game (10/3). He protected Rogers in his performance of 440 passing yards, breaking an MSU freshman record, and setting a school record of 45 completions in a close, 31-24 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

3. Solid 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and pro day performance.

Some assume that with his young age, Cross may not be able to keep up with the big boys in the NFL. However, his performance at the NFL Combine shows that he exuberates potential for success. He put out a 40-yard dash time of 4.95 seconds, which checked the box for a success factor of OTs in the draft.

Cross is far from a finished product, but there's no question he will bring an instant boost to whichever team he lands with, which should be within the first 15 picks. It will be interesting to see what's next with how much he has improved in just two seasons with Mississippi State.