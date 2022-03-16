Skip to main content

Charles Cross Lands Outside of Top-Five in Brugler's Mock Draft

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had an interesting landing spot for Charles Cross.

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross quickly became one of the most highly-touted players in the 2022 NFL Draft, largely projected to be chosen within the top-five picks of the event in April.

Some analysts, like Seth Galina of Pro Football Focus, have pinned Cross at the top of the board with the No. 1 overall pick.

While most can agree there's a high possibility Cross will come off the board by selection No. 10, some have him going closer to that bottom number. Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently had Cross going No. 7 overall to the New York Giants.

"With a pair of top-seven draft picks in his first year running the front office, Schoen will be looking to draft players that help establish the new culture," Brugler wrote. "Cross lacks brute power, but his athletic movement patterns and outstanding hand exchange skills are why he is one of the best pass-blockers in the draft."

This selection by Brugler would make Cross the fourth offensive tackle chosen.

Cross isn't exactly a polarizing prospect, but he has become one who many draft analysts are split on because of him playing in the Air Raid offense, which has a different ideology on offensive linemen and wider splits than what most are used to seeing in the NFL.

It will be interesting to see just exactly where he lands in the pros, but there's no question he won't last long on the board and should bring an instant boost to whoever picks him up.

