Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Full Press Conference, 08/09/2021

Mississippi State is four practices into fall camp as of Monday, and Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media following the day's events.

Leach fielded questions from reporters on a variety of topics from the quarterback competition to standout players to the outside noise.

Specifically speaking on the signal-caller situation, Leach reiterated that the battle for the starting position is definitely still open, but that sophomore Will Rogers and transfer Chance Lovertich currently lead the way.

He also spoke to a need for more consistency within the team as a whole:

"We're a streaky team right now... we don't have that consistency we need to get," he said. "The other thing is, I think we've got to push through the weather and the work.

They have to focus. They have to have the ability to focus when they're tired and play with good technique when they're tired."

Watch below for everything Leach had to say Monday afternoon: