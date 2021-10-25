Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach Talks Trick-Or-Treating, Upcoming Game Against Kentucky

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media Monday to discuss the upcoming matchup.

Mississippi State got back to the right side of the win column on Saturday when the Bulldogs recorded a 45-6 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville.

Next up, MSU faces a hot Kentucky team in Davis Wade Stadium. Bulldogs head coach Mike leach met with the media Saturday to discuss everything from Halloween trick-or-treating, more candy corn and the game against the Wildcats.

Question: What have you seen from Kentucky thus far?

Mike Leach: Just a really good, solid team. They play together and play hard. They’ve had some close ones they’ve gotten out of. You see guys who play hard and play together.

Question: What did you think of Chance's (Lovertich) play Saturday?

ML: I think he’s gotten better and better. He’s kind of explosive as far as zipping the ball downfield. That, and we’ve got some young receivers, we saw what they could do. It was exciting to see. It was good to see Rara and Rufus get touchdowns and Ducking did some good things. I thought he (Chance) looked good, similar to what he looks in practice every day.

Question: How is this Kentucky team different than last year?

ML: Different on offense, some new faces on defense. Defensively, schematically the same. Probably a little more aggressive on offense.

Question: How have the wide receivers gotten to this point of improvement?

ML: Getting older and throwing more balls.

Question: Is Rodney Groce no longer with the program?

ML: No, he’s not, Rodney’s not with the team.

Question: How good is it to see four receivers with five or more catches in a game?

ML: It’s good that we have good distribution. We had good distribution the other night where you have all the skill positions contributing to the offensive effort.

Question: What makes Mark Stoops such a good defensive coach?

ML: They play hard. The other thing is they don’t try to do too much. They’re kind of basic. And execute well. They like to keep a shell over things, blitz once in a while. They’re real sound, that’s the biggest thing.

Question: Does their play at Vanderbilt energize the defense?

ML: Hopefully it does. We need to continue the momentum there.

Question: What have you seen lately from Woody that’s allowed him to run better?

ML: I think he’s quicker and more decisive. But I think our offensive line did a better job moving people around than some.

Question: Do you anticipate more pressure from defenses?

ML: Alabama kind of did what they do. Vanderbilt is kind of a pressure team. They pressured us more than they have anybody else. The better we get up front the more people we’ll see up front trying to tend to things. If you move the ball effectively, they’ll either pressure or drop, and they’ll try to mix it in to keep you off balance.

Question: Any thoughts on the IHL vaccine mandate?

ML: I don’t. The whole COVID vaccine thing bounces all over the place. It’d be like commenting on each hit in a tennis match. So, I don’t have any comment.

Question: Do you think last year’s game in Lexington carries over to this year?

ML: I thought we played really poorly last year in that game.

Question: What are your thoughts on Malik Heath’s progression?

ML: I think he’s explosive, but still battles consistency. He’s just got to get it all reined in, and sure has been a long process. The quicker we can do that, the better off we’ll be.

Question: Have you seen the show Ted Lasso and the comment on candy corn?

ML: I haven’t. Everybody says it’s a good show. It requires a little extra technology than I’m familiar with. I forget where it’s at and how you get it. They say you stream it. I’m not going to watch a show on my phone. I’m surprised that video was so exciting to a number of people.

Question: Do you keep up with English soccer?

ML: I follow rugby. All those teams are hard not to like.

Question: What kind of challenge does Chris Rodriguez pose?

ML: He’s good. I thought he was good last year. Just a good solid player.

Question: Why do you think Texas Tech has not been successful since you left?

ML: I don’t really know. We had good players and good coaches. It was a pretty loaded up conference back then. Nebraska was biting on the heels of a national championship, Texas and Oklahoma in the top 5, A&M, Colorado were roaring along then. Kansas State was really good then. It was an exciting conference back then.

Question: Do you think candy corn deserves a second chance?

ML: No, I do not. That’s been carefully researched since I was a child, starting at approximately three. Although it did have some brighter points in my life, in particular when I was young…like when it gets all over your hands and face. Before long, I realized that was a grave error and there were better paths ahead than candy corn. There’s a reason they serve it once a year, because it’s not very good to begin with.

Question: What would you give the media for trick or treat?

ML: The good ones you certainly would give something better than an apple. We used to have a dentist growing up that would give everyone a toothbrush and his card on it. Definitely something big. A big candy bar. You can’t be reckless and hold the bowl out. You’d grab handfuls as fast as you can until they shoo you off the porch. Then, the ones I like less, you’d borrow the neighbor’s dog and try to make sure he’s out patrolling the yard.