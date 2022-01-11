Mississippi State Fills Key Need With Transfer Portal Again

With one of the Bulldogs’ defensive leaders, Martin Emerson declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, head coach Mike Leach and his staff have filled a need through the transfer portal yet again.

Mississippi State added another huge transfer in former West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Jackie Matthews, as the former junior college standout announced his decision to transfer to Mississippi State on Tuesday morning. It looks like the Pinson, Alabama native is coming back to the state where his college football career got its start.

This will be Matthews’ graduate year, so fans can expect him to come in and compete for a starting spot right away, and with good reason. The Mississippi Gulf Coast junior college alum finished his 2021 campaign with 44 total tackles, 35 of which were solo, 1 interception and 2 passes deflected.

In his junior college days, Matthews earned awards such as 1st team Juco All-American and the 2019 MACJC Defensive Player of the Year. No short list of accolades for this talented future Bulldog, then.

Just how defensive coordinator Zach Arnett plans to use Matthews is still up in the air - whether he’ll put him on the outside or in the slot, but one thing is for certain. Mike Leach and his staff continue to fill much needed holes through the transfer portal, and it’s a safe bet to assume that they’re not done yet.