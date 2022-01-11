Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

MSU Adds Key Position Through the Portal, Again

With one of the Bulldogs’ defensive leaders, Martin Emerson declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, head coach Mike Leach and his staff have filled a need through the transfer portal yet again.

Mississippi State added another huge transfer in former West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Jackie Matthews, as the former junior college standout announced his decision to transfer to Mississippi State on Tuesday morning. It looks like the Pinson, Alabama native is coming back to the state where his college football career got its start.

This will be Matthews’ graduate year, so fans can expect him to come in and compete for a starting spot right away, and with good reason. The Mississippi Gulf Coast junior college alum finished his 2021 campaign with 44 total tackles, 35 of which were solo, 1 interception and 2 passes deflected. 

In his junior college days, Matthews earned awards such as 1st team Juco All-American and the 2019 MACJC Defensive Player of the Year. No short list of accolades for this talented future Bulldog, then. 

Just how defensive coordinator Zach Arnett plans to use Matthews is still up in the air - whether he’ll put him on the outside or in the slot, but one thing is for certain. Mike Leach and his staff continue to fill much needed holes through the transfer portal, and it’s a safe bet to assume that they’re not done yet. 

Read More

USATSI_13549080 (4)
Football

Mississippi State Fills Key Need With Transfer Portal Again

1 minute ago
USATSI_16970171
Football

Third Year's The Charm: Leach's Bulldogs Will Be a Force to Be Reckoned With in Year 3

45 minutes ago
USATSI_3487141
Football

Former Bulldogs HC Sylvester Croom Named to 2022 CFB Hall of Fame Class

5 hours ago
USATSI_13549080 (4)
Football

Mississippi State Football: Bulldogs Transfer Portal Tracker

5 hours ago
USATSI_11769976
Football

CFP National Championship: Three Storylines to Watch

20 hours ago
USATSI_11769967
Football

CFB National Championship: Georgia vs Alabama Final Score Predictions

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_11769976
Football

CFP National Championship: Who to Bet on in Georgia vs Alabama

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_9769197 (3)
Football

Mississippi State Lands 5-Star Special Teams Athlete

Jan 10, 2022