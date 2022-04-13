Martin Emerson Jr. was an outstanding defender during his time with the Bulldogs and will look to continue his success at the next level.

Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. had an outstanding collegiate career with the Bulldogs and is looking to take his talents to the NFL.

Emerson was a crucial part of the Bulldog's secondary for three years, accounting for 154 total tackles, including 90 solo tackles. He also had six tackles-for-losses, one interception, one forced fumble and 16 pass deflections.

Here are three things to know about Emerson before the NFL Draft kicks off on April 28.

1. Emerson has been an important piece of the MSU defense since his true freshman season.

Most college football players hope to get playing time quickly...for Emerson, that was a reality. Despite being a less-experienced true freshman, he became an important defender for the Bulldogs during his 2019 rookie season. Emerson appeared in all 13 games for Mississippi State and had five starts.

He totaled 32 tackles -- 17 of which were solo-- and one tackle-for-loss. Along with tackles, he had two pass deflections, one forced fumble and an interception that he returned for 45 yards. That's proof that the transition from high school football to SEC football didn't affect Emerson: something that could be true as he moves up to professional football.

2. Emerson put up outstanding numbers at Mississippi State's pro day.

When a university hosts a pro day, it is a time for its athletes to shine in a more private and comfortable setting. At Mississippi State's pro day in late March, Emerson took advantage of this and put on a show for the various scouts. He posted two 40-yard dash times of 4.48 seconds and 4.52 seconds, showing off his impressive speed.

Emerson's vertical jump was 32 inches, and he leaped 10.4 feet during the broad jump drills. He was even able to conquer the bench press --likely with a 225-pound weight, as it is at the NFL Combine -- and lift the bar 17 times. Those numbers might not mean as much as season statistics, but it shows the potential that Emerson has to still learn and grow.

3, Emerson picked up numerous awards and accolades during his time as a Bulldog.

Emerson leaves college as a well-renowned athlete. During his 2019 true-freshman season, he was named an Honorable Mention Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus. Emerson racked up more honors in 2020: PFF named him to both the Honorable Mention All-America Team and the Second-Team All-SEC. A

s much as he excelled on the field, Emerson was also an excellent student and was named to the SEC First-Year Honor Roll in 2019-2020 and the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2020.