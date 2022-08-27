Mississippi State Football Countdown: Eight Bulldogs Who Could Stand Out As 2023 NFL Draft Prospects

Mississippi State has had success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and that doesn't look to stop anytime soon.

A slew of talented veterans for the Bulldogs is looking to make a huge impact in the SEC this year. Many juniors, seniors and graduate students have the chance to attract the attention of NFL scouts and prove that they can compete at the professional level.

Here are eight Bulldogs who could potentially see their names called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. WR Jaden Walley

Walley has been one of Mississippi State's most electric receivers since arriving on campus as a freshman in 2020. The junior has recorded 1,346 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his collegiate career and will play an even bigger role on the team this season. Expect him to choose to enter the Draft early if he continues to find success on the field.

2. CB Emmanuel Forbes

Forbes is projected to be one of the SEC's top cornerbacks in 2022. Last season, he hauled in three interceptions with eight pass breakups and 59 total tackles. The junior's speed and agility make him a solid prospect in the months leading up to the Draft.

3. DT Nathan Pickering

Pickering has shown improvement throughout the years and had a breakthrough season in 2021. The defensive tackle has an impressively high ceiling, and at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, he poses a huge threat to opposing offenses at any level.

4. QB Will Rogers

Rogers is a big name to watch ahead of the NFL Draft, even though there's a solid chance that he will choose to return to school for another season instead of going pro. If he decides to declare, the signal-caller will stand out due to his incredible accuracy and ability to put up big numbers.

5. LB Tyrus Wheat

Wheat has remained consistent on the Bulldogs' defense since joining the program as a transfer out of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in 2020. During his career in Maroon and White, the graduate student has totaled 68 tackles, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He is expected to find success at the professional level.

6. OL LaQuinston Sharp

Sharp will be one of the most experienced prospects eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft, but he will have to work a bit harder to guide an offensive line that lost star tackle Charles Cross last season. How he serves as a leader on the line this season could help him stand out above the rest.

7. LB Jett Johnson

Johnson is another Bulldog that had a breakthrough last season, and he looks to continue putting up big numbers as a consistent starter. The senior had just three tackles in 2020, but he totaled 86 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles in 2021. That kind of growth is something that will certainly attract the attention of NFL scouts.

8. RB Jo'quavious Marks

Despite being listed as a running back for Mississippi State, Marks can do just about anything. The junior rushed for six touchdowns and caught three more last year while also seeing time as a kick returner. Marks' versatility on offense can only benefit him if he chooses to declare for the NFL Draft.