Mississippi State Football Countdown: Five Bold Predictions for the Bulldogs in 2022

Mississippi State football is primed to have a breakthrough season in 2022, and some big things could happen as the year progresses.

The team returns some outstanding veteran talent on both offense and defense and appears ready for the challenge of a grueling schedule. Many players will have a huge opportunity to shine in one of the most successful conferences in college football.

Here are five bold predictions for the Bulldogs heading into the season.

1. Mississippi State finishes the season ranked in the AP Top 25.

It's no secret that the Bulldogs have the toughest schedule in the nation, but they also return more production from 2021 than any other SEC team. This experience will help them tremendously against the many talented conference foes that they will face this season and should help them pick up some big victories. Don't be surprised if Mississippi State pulls off some quality upsets and finishes the year in the AP Top 25.

2. The Bulldogs put up at least 1,000 rushing yards.

Head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense relies strictly on quick passing plays. However, State's running backs have looked far too good during offseason practices to let go that talent go to waste. The team incorporated more running plays than expected in preseason scrimmages and benefitted greatly from the quick feet of Dillon Johnson and Jo'quavious Marks. Plus, the two Bulldogs standouts combined for 901 yards on the ground last season -- it's easy to believe that they can surpass that number in 2022.

3. State defeats Texas A&M for the second-consecutive season.

Mississippi State has faced off against Texas A&M 10 times since the university joined the SEC in 2012. The record between the programs is currently split down the middle, with each team winning five games. Even in matchups in which the Bulldogs were viewed as big underdogs, they have pulled out incredible victories, with the most recent one coming last year. The Aggies might currently have the upper hand with the best recruiting class in the nation and a high ranking in the polls, but the Bulldogs could likely pull off another upset in Davis Wade Stadium.

Rogers finished his 2021 campaign with the best completion percentage in the nation and among the best in the SEC in countless other passing categories. The signal-caller completed 505 of his 683 pass attempts and threw for 4,739 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Rogers is expected to have another outstanding year, and the recognition that he has garnered ahead of the season could give him a good chance of entering the Heisman Trophy conversation if he continues to put up big numbers.

5. Emmanuel Forbes finishes the year ranked among the top 10 cornerbacks in the nation.

Saying that Forbes will finish the year ranked among the nation's top 10 cornerbacks isn't too big of a stretch -- the junior has had an impressive career at Mississippi State. After finishing his true freshman season as a member of the 247Sports True Freshman All-America team, he notched 59 total tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defended in 2021. Those numbers might have been a bit lower than the ones he put up as a freshman, but Forbes is certainly primed to have the season of a lifetime this year.