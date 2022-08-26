Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has been known for his quotes throughout his career, and that has only become more true since he moved to the SEC.

Leach has discussed nearly everything in his decades-long coaching career, ranging from marriage to mascot battles. His witty one-liners and extended metaphors have kept the nation engaged and wanting to hear his opinion on nearly everything.

Here are some of Leach's most memorable quotes since being named the head coach of the Bulldogs in 2020.

1. "I mean, I completely hate Candy Corn."

Leach was not shy about sharing his opinion on Halloween candy following the team's rout of Vanderbilt last October. Most candy seems to get his approval, but Candy Corn is the exception. Honestly, can anyone disagree?

2. "I’ve always liked Lane -- and I know you’re not supposed to like anything from Ole Miss -- but I’ve always liked him, kind of an entertaining guy."

In his first press conference after being hired as Mississippi State's new head coach, Leach shared his opinion on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Despite being new to the program, he quickly grasped just how huge the rivalry is for Bulldogs fans.

3. “Some player comes frantically to the sideline, ‘Okay, they did this. Well, okay they did this. The cheerleader ran around the stadium three times and then the Shetland pony came out and ate a hot dog on the 50-yard line, so now what do I do?’“

What did Leach mean when he used this metaphor after MSU's loss to LSU last season? It sounds like he is emphasizing how his Bulldogs can't get too frazzled or fall too far behind in a game if they want to win in the SEC. This was just a much more colorful way to emphasize his point.

4. “I don’t know about the math, probably four points worth.”

After Mississippi State's game against Alabama, Leach was asked how much a field goal that came after a missed touchdown opportunity affected the outcome of the game. He took it literally and did get the math right.

5. "They ought to let me handle that. I’ll have that done by lunch. I think it would be brilliant to let me handle it.”

Leach is confident in his ability to sort through the impending SEC realignment that will come as Texas and Oklahoma join the conference. In fact, the job almost appears to be quite easy for him.

6. “I mean, the two most eastern teams in the West are the two Alabama schools, so send them east, and we have to play Texas and OU, and I probably gained a little on that.”

With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, the divisions within the conference will change. Leach believes that playing the two newcomer schools as opposed to the powerhouses in Alabama could benefit Mississippi State in the long run.

7. "Any questions?"

Most SEC coaches gave an in-depth opening statement at this year's SEC Media Days. Leach needed just two simple words to open up his time with the media.

8. “I’ll tell you what, that just shows if you spend time with great people who are doing great things, some of it will rub off on you. Cause that was better than I deserved because a lot of people would have eaten it in that situation, but not me. I was blessed by the people that I get to deal with every day.”

Leach nearly tripped and fell off the stage at the 2021 C-Spire Conerly Trophy awards ceremony, but he caught himself. Rather than keeping quiet about his tumble, he acknowledged that he was able to maintain his composure because of the impact his players have had on him.

9. "That’s the dog version of a leather jacket."

Upon arriving in Starkville, Leach showered MSU's live bulldog mascot, Jak, with praise. He's not wrong -- Jak is such a good boy and beloved by the entire fanbase!